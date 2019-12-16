Citizenship Act stir: AASU leaders detained over ongoing protests, released 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders Samujjal Bhattacharya and Lurinjyoti Gogoi were briefly detained by the police in Guwahati on Monday.



Bhattacharya, who is advisor to AASU, and Gogoi, who is AASU general secretary, were taken into custody by the police when the duo, along with hundreds of others, were taking out a march to the office of the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (metro) district on the first day of a three-day “satyagraha” which AASU launched.



Talking about his release, Bhattacharya said, “This is the power of a non-violent movement”.



“Our protests will continue. We will stage a protest at Latasil playground (in Guwahati) tomorrow (Tuesday). We want the government to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or arrest us,” he said.



Gogoi said the protests would be staged across Assam, at district, panchayat and block levels from Tuesday.



“We will never accept CAA. This is against the Assamese and other indigenous communities,” he said.



The anti-CAA protests were also staged across the state on Monday. People went out spontaneously to register their protests. AASU and the state’s artists are spearheading the protests.