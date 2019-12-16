Citizenship Act stir: After AMU, Nadwa college in UP closed till January 5

By IANS

LUCKNOW: After Aligarh Muslim University, it is the Islamic seminary in Lucknow Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama that has been shut down till January 5.

The decision was taken after students came out to protest against police action in Delhi and Aligarh late on Sunday.

ALSO READ: A day after violent protests at Jamia and AMU, Lucknow's Nadwa College joins Citizenship Act stir

The Nadwa college students, who are supporting Jamia Millia students, had pelted stones at the police on Monday when they were stopped from coming out of the institution.

A terse note by the Nadwa authorities said that the institution would remain closed till January 5.

In a related development, the Integral University in Lucknow (a private university) has also been shut down for three days after students staged a demonstration on Monday to express solidarity with their counterparts who are agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act.