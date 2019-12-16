Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Curfew eased off in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, helpline numbers launched

Night curfew in Guwahati, however, will continue to be in force, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Rajiv Saikia informed the media.

Published: 16th December 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Assam protest, Citizenship Bill

Demonstrators burn tyres during a strike called by All Assam Students Union. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Curfew was on Monday relaxed in Guwahati from 6 am to 9 pm, with the city limping back to normalcy, following week-long protests over the amended Citizenship Act, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Rajiv Saikia said.

Night curfew in Guwahati, however, will continue to be in force, he told PTI.

Assam's Additional DGP (law and order) G P Singh had on Sunday tweeted that the decision to extend the hours of relaxation was taken in view of the improvement in the law-and-order situation.

"The situation having improved considerably, the day curfew is being withdrawn from Guwahati from 6AM of December 16th. Night curfew would remain from 9 PM till 6 AM next day," Singh had tweeted.

In Dibrugarh district, curfew has been eased off from 6 am to 8 pm.

According to a senior district official, any protest meeting in Dibrugarh without the permission of the administration would have to end before 3 pm.

The official also said that the measure was being taken to "prevent anti-social elements from mingling with the common people after dark".

The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Central forces include the NDRF, BSF, CRPF and SSB based in the state capital Guwahati while state forces are the disaster response force and civil defence.

The contact numbers for the state-level emergency operation centre located at Dispur are 1079 and 9401044617.

Similar phone numbers for the district emergency operation centre at Kamrup are 1077 and  (0361) 2733052.

Police had been using loudspeakers since Sunday to inform people about the curfew relaxation and its reimposition.

Assam had been on the boil for the past few days as thousands of people came out on the streets to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Agitators engaged in pitched battles with the police across various cities, forcing the administration to impose a curfew.

At least four people have killed in police firing, while an oil tanker driver was charred to death when his vehicle was set on fire.

