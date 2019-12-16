Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Ignoring Governor's criticism, Mamata leads mega rally in Kolkata

The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Published: 16th December 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:05 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata on Monday along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.

"We will never allow NRC and CAA in Bengal," Banerjee said as she read out an 'oath' for her party workers.

Protests also continued unabated in West Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said.

The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.

For three consecutive days, Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the NRC and the citizenship law, will conduct mega rallies crisscrossing the city and neighbouring Howrah in protest against the law.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has dubbed the rallies as "unconstitutional and inflammatory act" and has urged the chief minister to devote time to retrieve the grim situation. 

In the districts, agitators have blocked thoroughfares in East Midnapore, Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia and North 24 Parganas, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said.

ALSO READ | Police beat up my students in the library, says Jamia V-C demanding probe

In Malda district, protestors have assembled outside Shamsi Railway station.

Several express and local trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protests.

A spokesperson of the railways said demonstrators have blocked the tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah- Namkhana sectors.

Efforts were being made to disperse the mob, he added.

Train services in Tamluk-Haldia section of South Eastern Railway were disrupted for three hours due to a blockade at Basulyasutahata station from 6.10 am.

Owing to the agitation, Haldia-Howrah EMU local was detained while Howrah-Haldia EMU local was short terminated at Panskura.

Train services in the Howrah-Amta section were disrupted for about four hours leading to the cancellation of some EMU locals.

Meanwhile, students of Jadavpur University expressed solidarity with their counterparts of Jamia Millia University and condemned police action on students.

The students took out a protest rally outside the university campus condemning the police action and denouncing the amended Citizenship Act.

Internet services continued to remain suspended in six districts of Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas.

On Sunday night, the officer-in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by agitators.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, district officials said.

Incidents of violence, loot and arson were also reported from Nadia and Birbhum districts.

