Citizenship Act stir: UGC-NET examination in northeast put off

In other states and Union Territories, the examination were held on 15 December.
 

Published: 16th December 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Assam protest

Assam turned into a tinderbox after Parliament cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 12. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing protests in the northeast, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, scheduled on 15 December, was been postponed until further notification.

A public notice issued by National Testing Agency, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Higher Education, said, "The candidates scheduled to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 examination in Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong) are hereby informed that their examination has been postponed."

In other states and Union Territories, the examination were held on 15 December.

"The revised date of examination for Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon. All the candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for further information", it said.

