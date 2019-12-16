Citizenship Amendment Act stir: MHA urges states, UTs to take all precautions

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In wake of ongoing violence in Delhi, northeastern states and other places over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Union Home Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories asking them to take "requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility".

The advisory, issued in view of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, says it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property.

State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility, sources said quoting the advisory.

The states have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence, said the sources.

The advisory came as the national capital as well as other parts of the country, including Assam, faced violent protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, and got President's approval next day.

The bill provides for speeding up the process for Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and having sought shelter in India as of December 31, 2014.

As per the Act, such communities will not be treated as illegal immigrants now and be given Indian citizenship.