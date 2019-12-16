Home Nation

Court to hear Chinmayanand case on December 21

The law student who was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand was released on bail on December 11.

Published: 16th December 2019

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A local court here on Monday fixed December 21 as the next date of hearing the case against former Union minister and BJP leder Swami Chinmayanand who has been accused of sexually exploiting a law student.

Chinmayanand was brought to the court amidst tight security.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Om Veer fixed December 21 as the next date of hearing, prosecution officer Lal Sahab told PTI.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur Law College where the woman studied, was arrested under section 376 C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape."

Chinmayanand also faces the charges of stalking under section 354 D, wrongful confinement under S 342 and criminal intimidation under S 506 of the IPC.

The 23-year-old law student who was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand was released on bail on Dec 11.

The law student was released a week after securing bail from the Allahabad High Court in the extortion case lodged against her and her three male friends.

The former Union minister had alleged that they had threatened to make public some video clips that showed him getting a massage from the woman law student, who was later arrested on September 25.

