Home Nation

Groundwater contamination a challenge for Jal Jeevan Mission: Report

An assessment found that as many as 56,788 rural households across 18 states have contaminated water

Published: 16th December 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tap water

Image used for representational purpose only

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Contamination of groundwater with fluoride, arsenic and other heavy metals is posing a major challenge to centre’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at providing potable water through tap to every rural household by 2024.  

An assessment by the department found that as many as 56,788 rural households in 18 states have water contaminated with fluoride, arsenic, iron, salinity, nitrate and heavy metals. West Bengal, Rajasthan and Assam have the highest number of rural households with contaminated water.    

The department in its submission before the parliamentary standing committee on water resources has accepted that “the presence of contaminants in groundwater” is one of the major challenges to achieving the targets of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Providing tap water to every rural household is a key focus area for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government by 2024 when it will seek its third term. Keeping in mind, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation launched Jal Jeevan Mission through Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC).

Other challenges that need attention to achieve targets include lack of in-village infrastructure, depleting groundwater resources, lack of assured water sources, climate change leading to scanty rainfall, lack of capacity of local communities and poor operation and maintenance. 

Interestingly, the standing committee expressed doubts about the figure of 56,788 rural habitations affected by water quality.

“The committee is of the view that the water quality issues may not be reflective of gravity of the situation on the ground. The department should conduct an independent technical survey in a time-bound manner to better assess the situation and adopt an appropriate measure to deal with the problem,” the committee recommended.      

To address the problem of contamination of drinking water, the Department had launched the National Water Quality Sub-Mission on March 22, 2017, to provide safe drinking water to 25,544 Arsenic/Flouride affected rural households in the country.

Out of these, 11,884 habitations have been covered and 4,100 habitations are found quality improved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp