IIM Bangalore students write to PM against police crackdown on Jamia, AMU students

The letter signed by the students clarified that they have written it in their personal capacity.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia Protest

Policemen patrol outside the Jamia Milia University following a protest against new Citizenship law, at Jamia in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 100 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising their protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

"We stand in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA).

We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law.

"We condemn the police action on students. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding.

We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility," the letter said.

The letter signed by the students clarified that they have written it in their personal capacity.

