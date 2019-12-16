Indian Road Congress' 80th annual session to be held in Patna from December 19 to 22

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: India's 80th annual session of Indian Road Congress (IRC) will be held in Patna from December 19 to 22 with more than 2500 participants attending it.

The Indian Road Congress was set up as the apex body of Highway Engineering in the country in 1934 with the objective of road development and provides a platform for exchanging expertise and sharing latest research.

Patna has been selected as the venue because of its well-connected roads, railways, and air routes.

As per official sources, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is likely to inaugurate it along with CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on December 19.

Experts will discuss the latest research carried out in the eco-friendly and all weatherproofs roads throughout the sessions of the program and technical experts and engineers from across the world are also expected to attend the gathering.