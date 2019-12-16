Home Nation

Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane to take charge as India’s 28th Army Chief

After General Rawat, Lt Gen Naravane is the senior-most serving officer of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army.
 

Published: 16th December 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane (Photo | ADG PI - Indian Army Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to elevate Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane as the next Chief of the Army Staff. Lt Gen Naravane, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, will take charge from General Bipin Rawat, who is slated to complete his tenure on December 31.

According to sources, the Government has confirmed the appointment following the seniority principle.

After General Rawat, Lt Gen Naravane is the senior-most serving officer of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army.
 
Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane assumed the charge of Vice Chief of the Army Staff on 01 Sep 2019.

Before this, the General Officer was heading the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in Jun 1980.

He brings with him an enormous amount of experience in serving in the most challenging areas.

In a distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, he has held key appointments in active Counter Insurgency environments, both in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir and was a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN.

He also has had the opportunity of serving as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.
 
The General is a highly decorated and accomplished officer who has been awarded the ‘Sena Medal’ (Distinguished) for command of his Battalion in J&K, the ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland, the ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ for command of a prestigious Strike Corps and was honoured with ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his distinguished services as the GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command.

Lt Gen Naravane was Born on 22 April 1960.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Mukund Naravane India army chief Chief of the Army Staff Bipin Rawat
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp