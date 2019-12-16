Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane to take charge as India’s 28th Army Chief

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to elevate Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane as the next Chief of the Army Staff. Lt Gen Naravane, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, will take charge from General Bipin Rawat, who is slated to complete his tenure on December 31.

According to sources, the Government has confirmed the appointment following the seniority principle.

After General Rawat, Lt Gen Naravane is the senior-most serving officer of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army.



Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane assumed the charge of Vice Chief of the Army Staff on 01 Sep 2019.

Before this, the General Officer was heading the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in Jun 1980.

He brings with him an enormous amount of experience in serving in the most challenging areas.

In a distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, he has held key appointments in active Counter Insurgency environments, both in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir and was a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN.

He also has had the opportunity of serving as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.



The General is a highly decorated and accomplished officer who has been awarded the ‘Sena Medal’ (Distinguished) for command of his Battalion in J&K, the ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland, the ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ for command of a prestigious Strike Corps and was honoured with ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his distinguished services as the GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command.

Lt Gen Naravane was Born on 22 April 1960.