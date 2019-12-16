Home Nation

Man held on charge of raping, setting ablaze 18-year-old woman in UP's Fatehpur

According to doctors, the woman sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries and her condition was critical.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BANDA: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and setting ablaze an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur city, police said on Sunday.

According to doctors, the woman sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries and her condition was critical.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's family, and the accused was arrested for rape and attempt to murder, Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma said.

Additional Director General of Police (Allahabad zone) Sujeet Pandey said it was the woman who allegedly set herself ablaze when a 'panchayat' did not approve of her relationship with a distant relative.

When the matter of her relationship with the distant relative came to light, a panchayat was held in her village during which the woman and the man were made to take a pledge that they would live separately and not meet each other, the police officer said.

Upset over the panchayat's decision, the woman rushed to her house and allegedly set herself ablaze, he said.

District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh said that upon noticing smoke, villagers rescued the woman and took her to a local community health centre.

Police said they are probing this aspect too.

Superintendent of Kanpur's Hallet Hospital R K Maurya said, "The condition of the 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur is extremely critical. She sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries. Only her feet were not burnt."

Leader of Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh Aradhana Mishra and former Union minister Rajeev Shukla visited Hallet hospital in Kanpur, and enquired her well bring from her family members.

"On one hand, the BJP raises the slogan of 'Beti Bachaao, Beti Padhaao', and on the other hand, it is under the BJP government that maximum exploitation happens to women. If strict action is not initiated against the criminals, then such incidents cannot be stopped," Mishra said.

She also demanded that the family of the woman be given Rs 50 lakh as financial assistance, provided medical treatment free of cost, and security to her family.

On December 5, a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by five people, including two accused of raping her.

They were arrested the same day.

The woman later died during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP woman rape suicide attempt
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp