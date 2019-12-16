Home Nation

Modi government has become creator of violence, divisiveness, says Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said that Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya are burning and four youths have died due to police firing in Assam alone.

Published: 16th December 2019 07:40 PM

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of being the "creator of violence and divisiveness" which has declared a war against its own people and said the writers of this script of polarisation are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement, she alleged that the BJP government's intention was clear about wanting to spread instability and creating an atmosphere of religious tension for political interests.

"A government's job is to maintain peace and harmony, deliver governance and protect the Constitution. But the BJP government has declared a war on its own people. It has become the creator of violence and divisiveness. The government has pushed the country into an abyss of hatred and made the futures of youth uncertain," she said.

"The government's intention is clear -- spread instability in the country, rob the youth of their rights, create an atmosphere of religious tension and serve your political interests.

"The writers of this script of polarization are no one but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," she said.

She said that Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya are burning and four youths have died due to police firing in Assam alone.

Gandhi claimed that Shah could not muster the courage to go to the northeast and the Bangladeshi foreign minister and the Japanese prime minister had to postpone their visits to India.

All over the country the students were on a path of agitation and were hitting the road against fee hikes and attacks on the Constitution, but the Modi government was busy painting them as terrorists, naxals, secessionists, renegades, she said.

"The reason is evident -- Modi government has failed to govern."

Inflation is at its peak, unemployment is on record-high levels, economy is declining and educational institutions are in a mess, she alleged, adding that the Modi government is "busy spreading religious tension, creating chaos and fomenting violence to deflect attention from key issues".

The amended citizenship act and the National Register of Citizens are part of the government's overall agenda to "divert the nation's attention from its failures."

"But let the Modi government understand. When youth power awakens, it gives rise to a new wave of change. Police brutalities on the youth and students will prove the beginning of the end of Modi regime," she said.

