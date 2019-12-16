Home Nation

North Kashmir DIG, his driver killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The landslide struck the vehicle near Khooni Nallah this evening while DIG, north Kashmir, Shalinder Kumar Singh was moving along with his escort towards the valley.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BANIHAL/JAMMU: A deputy inspector general of the CRPF and his driver were killed while his personal security officer was critically injured when their vehicle was hit by a landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The landslide struck the vehicle near Khooni Nallah this evening while DIG, north Kashmir, Shalinder Kumar Singh was moving along with his escort towards the valley, they said.

The highway was closed for traffic since Thursday evening following heavy snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel and adjoining areas and multiple landslides between Ramban and Ramsu.

The road was cleared of the debris late in the afternoon and some vehicles, including that of the DIG, were allowed to pass on priority, the officials said.

While the officer's vehicle was crossing the slide-prone area, huge boulders at Digdol area rolled down a hillock overlooking the highway, crushing his vehicle.

They said rescuers immediately swung into action and managed to pull out bodies of the DIG and his driver.

His Personal Security Officer Mohammad Sharief Khan, a resident of north Kashmir's Uri, was taken to the Ramban district hospital where his condition was critical.

He was later referred to the Army Hospital, Udhampur for specialised treatment.

DIG Singh was a 1992-batch officer of the CRPF cadre.

He has also served in the elite jungle warfare unit of the force -- the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

Fellow officers called him an "outstanding and dynamic" officer who used to lead from the front.

Officials said two other DIGs had a close shave during the landslide as their vehicles were in the same convoy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF DIG Landslide
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp