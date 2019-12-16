'Overthrow my government if you want': Mamata dares Centre over Citizenship Act

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directly took on the Narendra Modi government on Monday, saying that she would continue a mass movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) till the law is revoked.

The Trinamool supremo lead from the front as she walked ahead of a mega protest march that started from Red Road and converged at Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of poet and Bengal’s icon Rabindranath Tagore, where she addressed the crowds.

“If you want to overthrow my government, do it. But I will not surrender to you. As long as I am alive, I will not allow the Centre to implement the black Act,” she thundered.

Referring to the violence and arsons at Railway stations in south Bengal, the CM held the BJP responsible and alleged that a few people were paid by the saffron camp to perpetrate violence in the state.

"There are some forces from outside the state who are acting as friends of minorities. They have indulged in this violence. Don’t fall into their trap. These forces are stooges of the BJP.’’

Her schedule is packed for the next two days as the Trinamool supremo will lead a protest-march in Jadavpur on Tuesday and another one in Howrah the next day.

“Before the amended Act was passed in Parliament, I kept clearly saying it will not be allowed in Bengal. One of leaders of the BJP in Kolkata threatened to impose President’s rule in Bengal. I like to tell him first that you control your government in Delhi, then think of Bengal. Your party should take care of the states where the BJP in power before lecturing others on law and order,” Mamata said.

She also condemned the Delhi Police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia, saying it should not have happened.Mamata again urged people to be restrained and organise mass movement in a democratic way.

"Don’t set trains on fire. Don’t attack railway stations and post offices. Don’t put up roadblocks. It causes inconvenience to the common people,’’ she appealed.

The government has asked media houses to exercise caution while reporting incidents of violence in the state. Internet services remain suspended in five districts.

Governor, Didi again on war path

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar was locked in a war of words with CM Mamata Banerjee over the issue of ongoing violent CAA protests.

The shots were fired following Dhankar’s tweet criticising the Bengal chief minister over her decision to hit the streets against CAA.

Dhankar called upon the CM to personally update him at Raj Bhavan on the present situation in the state. Mamata wrote to the governor castigating him for his frequent tweets criticising her government and involving senior officials of the state.

She, however, did not mention whether she would visit Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.