Home Nation

'Overthrow my government if you want': Mamata dares Centre over Citizenship Act

Governor Dhankar stated that the CM should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.

Published: 16th December 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

est Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a protest rally against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Kolkata (Photo| ANI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directly took on the Narendra Modi government on Monday, saying that she would continue a mass movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) till the law is revoked.

The Trinamool supremo lead from the front as she walked ahead of a mega protest march that started from Red Road and converged at  Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of poet and Bengal’s icon Rabindranath Tagore, where she addressed the crowds.

“If you want to overthrow my government, do it. But I will not surrender to you. As long as I am alive, I will not allow the Centre to implement the black Act,” she thundered.

Referring to the violence and arsons at Railway stations in south Bengal, the CM held the BJP responsible and alleged that a few people were paid by the saffron camp to perpetrate violence in the state.

"There are some forces from outside the state who are acting as friends of minorities. They have indulged in this violence. Don’t fall into their trap. These forces are stooges of the BJP.’’

Her schedule is packed for the next two days as the Trinamool supremo will lead a protest-march in Jadavpur on Tuesday and another one in Howrah the next day.

“Before the amended Act was passed in Parliament, I kept clearly saying it will not be allowed in Bengal. One of leaders of the BJP in Kolkata threatened to impose President’s rule in Bengal. I like to tell him first that you control your government in Delhi, then think of Bengal. Your party should take care of the states where the BJP in power before lecturing others on law and order,” Mamata said.

She also condemned the Delhi Police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia, saying it should not have happened.Mamata again urged people to be restrained and organise mass movement in a democratic way.

"Don’t set trains on fire. Don’t attack railway stations and post offices. Don’t put up roadblocks. It causes inconvenience to the common people,’’ she appealed.

The government has asked media houses to exercise caution while reporting incidents of violence in the state. Internet services remain suspended in five districts.

Governor, Didi again on war path

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar was locked in a war of words with CM Mamata Banerjee over the issue of ongoing violent CAA protests.

The shots were fired following Dhankar’s tweet criticising the Bengal chief minister over her decision to hit the streets against CAA.

Dhankar called upon the CM to personally update him at Raj Bhavan on the present situation in the state. Mamata wrote to the governor castigating him for his frequent tweets criticising her government and involving senior officials of the state.

She, however, did not mention whether she would visit Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act CAA Mamata Banerjee NRC Citizenship Act violence Citizenship Bill
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp