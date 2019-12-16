Plea in SC seeks no coercive action against students of Jamia, AMU

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The students of Jamia Millia Islamia, its alumni and ex-students of Aligarh Muslim University have moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to stop all coercive action against students from both the universities.

The plea also sought a probe into the alleged police brutality on the students by a retired apex court judge.

The petition sought the constitution of a fact finding committee to "probe into the causes and consequences of the incidents of violence at the universities comprising retired judges of the apex court or the high court and members of the National Human Rights Commission."

The petitioners contended that no coercive action should be taken against the students studying at the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University. The apex court will hear the matters connected with these protests on Tuesday.

The petitioners also urged the top court to pass directions to the authorities concerned to provide free medical aid and humanitarian assistance to the injured students.

"Grant transportation facilities to the students stranded in the subject universities or provide alternate accommodation within the university hostel. Make arrangements for the students to travel to their respective homes," said the petition.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and local people in the area protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on Sunday.

During clashes with Delhi police, the protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles in south Delhi's New Friends Colony. Police crackdown on the protesters left several students injured.

The police also used tear gas shells to disperse the mob at the university and later entered the premises to nab the protesters.