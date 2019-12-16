Home Nation

Regional parties in South India divided over Citizenship Act

The ruling AIADMK supports the CAA and it spoke in Parliament for inclusion of Sri Lankan Tamils under the purview of the act in Parliament.

Published: 16th December 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rages in various parts of the country, here is a look at the stand of key regional political parties from southern states.

It has mocked at arch-rival DMK for allegedly not doing anything to get citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees when it shared power at the Centre for 17 years.

The DMK vehemently opposes the act both before and after its enactment.

The M K Stalin-led principal opposition has lashed out at Chief Minister K Palaniswami for supporting the CAA, alleging it was a "betrayal of minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils."

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti opposes the CAA while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, both the ruling YSR Congress Party and main opposition Telugu Desam Party supported the legislation.

Karnataka: Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda has opposed the act, saying it was against the principles of secularism and rights enshrined in the Constitution.

Kerala: Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan, Opposition leaders together staged a protest over Citizenship Act.

