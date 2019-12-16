Three medical college students suspended for alleged ragging in Uttarakhand, juniors claim otherwise

By Express News Service

Dehradun: Three junior resident doctors of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Medical College has been suspended over allegations of ragging.

Three doctors, including a female one, have been suspended for three months following the allegations.

CMS Rawat, principal of the medical college said, "The three doctors have been suspended door three months over their conduct with the juniors. The students however submitted that it was not ragging but an issue involving assignments given to them by their seniors."

The students of 2019 batch who alleged ragging withdrew their claims stating that it was confrontation over making assignment files of the resident doctors.

The medical college administration spoke to over 70 students of the hostel 2019 batch students live in, neighbouring hostels and other 2019 batch MBBS students.

Earlier, last week, allegations of alleged ragging emerged in the medical college on Saturday in Srinagar of Pauri district.

The administration of the medical college is investigating the allegations to submit it's final report to medical council of India. If these allegations are proven, FIR has to be filed according to guidelin of University Granth Commission.

Students from 2019 batch of MBBS course write to anti-ragging cell of the MCI describing in detail tales of atrocities inflicted on them by a junior resident doctor of orthopaedic department. The students alleged that the said junior resident has been torturing them mentally and physically over trivial issues.