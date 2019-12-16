Home Nation

Woman sets herself ablaze outside senior UP cop's office in Unnao

According to SP Unnao Vikrant Veer, the woman was in a relationship for several years with one, Avadesh Singh.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:21 PM

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

UNNAO: A woman set herself on fire outside the office of superintendent of police in Unnao district on Monday. The 24-year-old alleged that the police was not acting on her complaint of sexual harassment.

According to reports, the woman reached the office of superintendent of police in Unnao around noon and poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze.

She walked into the office in flamnes. The cops immediately doused the flames and took the woman to the district hospital form where she was referred to the Lal Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur.

According to SP Unnao Vikrant Veer, the woman was in a relationship for several years with one, Avadesh Singh.

On October 2, she accused him of sexually exploiting her. She claimed that he had promised to marry her but was now refusing to acknowledge the relationship.

A case of rape was registered against Avadesh Singh but the latter had obtained anticipatory bail from court. The police have filed the charge sheet against the accused.

A strong deployment of police force has been made at the hospital where the woman has been admitted.

This is the third such incident in the state when women met with similar fate.

On December 5, a rape victim had been set ablaze in Unnao by those who were accused of having raped her. The victim, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, was taken to Lucknow and then Delhi for treatment but she died the following day.

