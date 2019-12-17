Alert air traffic officials avert major accident of Spicejet aircraft in Goa

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The alert action of Naval Air Traffic and Safety Services prevented the Spicejet passenger flight from a major accident at Goa airfield.

Spicejet Flight SG 3568 on the morning of 17 December was on final approach for landing at Goa International Airport when the Runway Controller Ramesh Tigga, Leading Airman (Air Handler) noticed that the nose landing gear was not deployed.

The Runway Controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing and make a second attempt after a 'go-around'.

The second attempt too proved unsuccessful and the front landing gear was partially deployed only on the third attempt. The flight landed safely at 8:05 AM under the assistance of emergency and safety services to recover the aircraft.