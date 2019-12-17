Home Nation

BJP leaders should take collective responsibility for Unnao rape victim: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress leader added, 'To save Kuldeep Sengar, the UP govt had used its entire machinery. BJP leaders of UP to take collective responsibility for the victim and the treatment meted out to her.'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said after BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was found guilty of rape by a local court, BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh should take "collective responsibility" for the Unnao rape case victim and the treatment meted out to her.

"In the Unnao case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was found guilty of rape.

To save this MLA, the entire BJP government of Uttar Pradesh had used its entire machinery.

Today, it is the moral duty of BJP leaders of UP to take collective responsibility for the victim and the treatment meted out to her," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

A Delhi court pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for the delay in filing the charge sheet in the Unnao gang rape case as also the absence of women officers during the probe without bothering about "harassment, anguish and re-victimisation that occur for a victim of sexual assault".

ALSO READ: SC forms committee on expeditious disposal of rape cases across country

The gangrape case is separate from the rape case in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted by the court on Monday.

