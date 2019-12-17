Home Nation

Changes in citizenship law have nothing to do with NRC: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that the Act does not take away the citizenship of an Indian national of any religion.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

He also said that the Act does not take away the citizenship of an Indian national of any religion.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with the NRC (CAA ka koi matlab nahin hai NRC se)," Prasad said at an Aaj Tak event.

He said when the draft of the proposed law on pan-India implementation of the NRC is prepared, it would be discussed and it will come before the people.

"There is no meaning in linking the NRC with the CAA," he said responding to a question on fears that the amended citizenship law could be the prelude to the NRC exercise and minorities may get targeted.

Responding to another question, the law minister said dialogue is the essence of democracy and those agitating against the amendments in the Act would be told that it does not hurt the interests of Indian citizens, including those from the minority communities.

"I appeal for peace to those who are protesting. But we can't make those understand who jump into any issue just to criticise (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji. Leftists, Maoists have to criticise Modi come what may," Prasad said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act protests Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad NRC
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp