Citizenship Act, Kashmir curbs may force Indian Muslims to flee to Pakistan: Imran Khan

Earlier on December 12, Khan had accused the Indian government of moving systematically with a "Hindu supremacist agenda" and said the world "must step in before it is too late."

Published: 17th December 2019 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said that millions of Muslims may flee India due to the new Citizenship Act and the ongoing curfew in Jammu and Kashmir. Khan predicted that it may lead to a huge refugee crisis, according to Reuters.

Khan said this while addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva.

“We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries,” Reuters quoted Khan as saying.  “Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees,” he added, urging the world to “step in now”.

"India, under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda," Khan said in a tweet. This agenda, "accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world," he said.

Khan said the "world must step in before it is too late." Commenting on Khan's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.

