Home Nation

Citizenship Act sitr: Bengal burns for fourth consecutive day, uneasy calm in Assam

In Howrah, atleast four policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Uluberia police station, were injured when a group of violent agitators attacked them with bricks and stones.

Published: 17th December 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police chase away agitators who were protesting against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, at Bankra in Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday. | (Photo | PTI)

Police chase away agitators who were protesting against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, at Bankra in Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday. | (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal & Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

KOLKATA/GUWAHATI: For the fourth consecutive day, Bengal saw unrest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with protesters blocking roads and railway tracks at several parts of the state on Monday. A number of local and long-distance trains were cancelled because of sporadic agitations on the railway tracks across the eastern state.

In Howrah, at least four policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Uluberia police station, were injured when a group of violent agitators attacked them with bricks and stones.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Assam, the epicentre of the NRC and CAA protest, remained peaceful, with Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging people not to spread rumours that lakhs of CAA beneficiaries would arrive from Bangladesh.

“It’s a rumour that people (from Bangladesh) will come. We are examining if some people are saying this out of their ignorance on the CAA or to disturb public peace and tranquillity. We will find out what their intention is or if they are doing this to instigate the public or link it with something,” Sarma told journalists.

Most people, involved in the recent violent incidents in Guwahati, were from outside the city, the Assam minister said. As many as 136 cases had been registered and 190 people arrested in connection with the violence, he said, adding that a high-level probe would be conducted into the incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp