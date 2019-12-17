Citizenship Act sitr: Bengal burns for fourth consecutive day, uneasy calm in Assam

Express News Service

KOLKATA/GUWAHATI: For the fourth consecutive day, Bengal saw unrest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with protesters blocking roads and railway tracks at several parts of the state on Monday. A number of local and long-distance trains were cancelled because of sporadic agitations on the railway tracks across the eastern state.

In Howrah, at least four policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Uluberia police station, were injured when a group of violent agitators attacked them with bricks and stones.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Assam, the epicentre of the NRC and CAA protest, remained peaceful, with Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging people not to spread rumours that lakhs of CAA beneficiaries would arrive from Bangladesh.

“It’s a rumour that people (from Bangladesh) will come. We are examining if some people are saying this out of their ignorance on the CAA or to disturb public peace and tranquillity. We will find out what their intention is or if they are doing this to instigate the public or link it with something,” Sarma told journalists.

Most people, involved in the recent violent incidents in Guwahati, were from outside the city, the Assam minister said. As many as 136 cases had been registered and 190 people arrested in connection with the violence, he said, adding that a high-level probe would be conducted into the incidents.