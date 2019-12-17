Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Curfew lifted in Guwahati, HC to hear plea on restoration of mobile internet

The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.

A demonstrator burns tyres on National Highway 17 during a protest rally against CAB at Boko in Kamrup district of Assam.

A demonstrator burns tyres on National Highway 17 during a protest rally against CAB at Boko in Kamrup district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said.

Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying.

However, protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued in the city.

Mobile internet service remained suspended in 10 districts including Kamrup (metro).

"It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow," an official statement had said.

However, the statement did not mention anything about the resumption of mobile internet services.

In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Tuesday, they said.

Assam witnessed violent protests with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

Five persons had lost their lives since Wednesday.

DG of Assam Police said they have evidence against people who had perpetrated the violence.

"We are examining the videos. A lot of people have been arrested and a lot of others will be arrested," DG of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

At Latasil playground in Guwahati, hundreds of people from various walks of life have turned up to attend "satyagraha".

All Assam Students' Union launched a three-day satyagraha Monday.

Uber and Ola drivers too staged a protest on Tuesday as they took out a march in Guwahati demanding the restoration of mobile internet service.

Four people including advocates have filed separate PILs in Gauhati HC seeking the early restoration of mobile internet.

The PILs are likely to be heard today.

RTI activist Akhil Gogoi was brought to Guwahati from Jorhat in a flight.

He was produced in an NIA court in Guwahati. Earlier, a case was registered against him at Chandmari police station under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

He will be produced in a court of the National Investigation Agency.

He alleged he was being tortured in captivity.

He was arrested last week in Jorhat.

He had earlier appealed to people to come out and stage the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act saying 1.9 crores Hindu Bangladeshis will come to Assam and the Assamese will be ruined.

Several trains within Assam have also resumed service. Train service to Kolkata has, however, remained suspended.

(With ENS Inputs)

