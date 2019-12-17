Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Protests in some parts of Bengal, Mamata to hit streets again Tuesday

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Bhawanipore in south Kolkata area against the citizenship law.

Published: 17th December 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 01:11 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Protests were reported from some parts of West Bengal for the fifth day on Tuesday against the amended Citizenship Act.

Agitators raised slogans against the new Citizenship Act at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

The police has stepped up vigil across the state and as many as 354 protesters were arrested for violence.

Several trains to north Bengal were either cancelled or delayed, officials said.

The internet services in Howrah district of West Bengal will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

The internet services were temporarily suspended in some districts of West Bengal as a precautionary measure amid protests.

The internet was suspended in some parts of the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas (Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions) and South 24 Parganas (Baruipur and Canning subdivisions).

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Bhawanipore in south Kolkata area against the citizenship law.

Banerjee, who led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral house of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata on Monday, had urged the agitators to not indulge in vandalism and arson.

The chief minister had declared on Monday that the Amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizenship could be enforced in the state only over her "dead body".

Road and rail blockades were witnessed in the state on Monday as violent protests over the contentious Citizenship Act refused to die down, amid a warning by state authorities and appeal from the chief minister.

Anti-citizenship law protests snowballed into a major flashpoint in West Bengal on Monday with highways and railway lines blocked and incidents of arson and loot reported from many places.

(With ANI Inputs)

