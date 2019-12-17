Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Students across India hit streets in solidarity with Jamia

From Aligarh to Bengaluru and Chennai, university students erupted in anger and expressed solidarity with Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Published: 17th December 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia university Students gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Sundays alleged police crackdown in the University in New Delhi on Monday December 16 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Jamia Millia Islamia university Students gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Sundays alleged police crackdown in the University in New Delhi on Monday December 16 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The brutal police action on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus in Delhi following a peaceful anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest on Sunday evening has charged campuses across the country.

From Aligarh to Bengaluru and Chennai, university students erupted in anger and expressed solidarity with Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Police action in Jamia Millia University unwarranted

The first to join the movement against the violence were students from AMU. This led to clashes with the police late night on Sunday in which at least 60 students were injured. In Lucknow’s Nadwa College, students gathered in the hundreds shouting slogans like “Awaz do, hum ek hain” (call us we are all united) as police tried to control the situation.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus in north Bengaluru saw a group of students across departments join a protest holding placards which read, “How dare you say we are not Indians?”, “Why the hate for Muslims?”

University students took out a rally in Mhow against CAA and the Jamia incident were tear-gassed and caned even as students of Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University boycotted exams and held protests. Students of Bengaluru’s Jain University and Patna University in Bihar also hit the roads.

Angry demonstrations were also reported from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata and Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai.

“Crackdown is a small word to be used for what happened at Jamia. This is clear hooliganism. Videos of policemen smashing bikes and beating students are all over social media,” said a BHU student.

There were also protests in Punjab against CAA and the Jamia-AMU by students of Panjab University in Chandigarh and Patiala.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Amnesty slams police action against Jamia, AMU students

JNU students joined their compatriots in Jamia outside the police headquarters at Delhi’s ITO on Sunday night to protest the alleged police assault on students.

Meanwhile, several Delhi University students boycotted exams and held a protest outside the Arts Faculty in North Campus.

They alleged that police cracked down on a peaceful protest by students who boycotted exams.

ALSO READ | No illegal immigrants to be given Indian citizenship automatically: Officials

Students from three IITs at Kanpur, Madras and Bombay also joined the chorus.

“They struck down the students’ retaliation at Jadavpur University. We didn’t respond... Our commitment towards the students’ community is under huge jeopardy if we don’t respond now,” read a poster.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Citizenship Amendment Act Aligarh Muslim University
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp