Derek O'Brien asks Twitter followers to guess 'clown'; Bengal Governor responds

His tweet soon drew Dhankhar's attention and the Governor mocked him, saying he would solve his puzzle 'when we have occasion to interact'.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: On a day Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged in a fresh war of words, TMC MP Derek O'Brien took an apparent dig at the constitutional head of West Bengal by asking his Twitter followers to guess the "clown" governor.

"Governor = Clown ??Guess who ??," O'Brien tweeted.

His tweet soon drew Dhankhar's attention and the Governor mocked him, saying he would solve his puzzle "when we have occasion to interact".

"@derekobrienmp. I vividly recollect the pleasant brief interaction I had with graceful parliamentarian at Hospital where we had gone to bless the newborn grandson of Mamata Bannerjee. He would always have my high regards. Would solve his puzzle when we have occasion to interact," Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Monday, Banerjee in a letter to the governor expressed shock over his regular diatribes against her government and urged him to cooperate to maintain peace, rather than aggravating the situation.

Dhankhar responded saying he was deeply pained by the "unwarranted tangetial approach" adopted by Banerjee and urged her to work in "tandem and together" in the public interest and "engage in soul searching".

The Governor on Monday further expressed shock that the chief secretary and director general of police did not turn up to brief him on the current situation of the state that is witnessing violent protests against the amended citizenship Act.

The governor who had asked the two senior officials to come to Raj Bhavan on Monday morning said their absence was "surely not acceptable".

"@MamataOfficial. Am stunned that in spite of request made neither Chief Secretary nor Director General of Police have come to brief and update me on the current painful situation in the State. This is surely not acceptable given the enormity of situation," Dhankhar tweeted.

Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from different districts.

