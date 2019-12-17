Home Nation

INX Media case: Court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar

During brief proceedings, the CBI opposed the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others till January 27 in the INX Media corruption case.

During brief proceedings, the CBI opposed the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.

The court adjourned the matter after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Vikash Kumar Pathak, appearing for the accused, sought time to advance arguments on replies filed by the CBI.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister P Chidambaram, an accused in the case, for Tuesday.

Besides Khullar, the court also extended relief to former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena.

The interim relief granted to former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the FIPB unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also extended by the court.

During the hearing, the agency told the court that "during the course of investigation conducted into the case, criminal role of accused persons had come on record in the commission of the alleged offence".

"The bail application of the accused persons is opposed on the ground that in the event of the them being enlarged on bail, there is every possibility that they may abscond, be not available for trail and there is every likelihood that they may tamper with the prosecution evidence which may adversely affect the trial of the case," the CBI said.

The court had granted the bail to them on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The court had in October taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case against Chidambaram and 13 others, who are accused of various offences, including those under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The probe agency had claimed in the final report that Chidambaram "misused his official position", in conspiracy with his son Karti and others, in granting approval to a FDI proposal of TINX Media and INX News Pvt Ltd in lieu of "illegal gratification" in India and through offshore payments.

The court had summoned Karti and the 12 other accused in the case on November 29.

Besides Karti and Peter Mukerjea, who are currently on bail, and chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman, who is currently on anticipatory bail in the case, the court also summoned others, including various former and current public servants.

Those summoned include Khullar, Dungdung, Prasad, Bagga, Saxena and Pujari.

The court had also summoned INX Media Pvt Ltd, presently 9X Media Pvt Ltd; INX News Pvt Ltd, presently Direct News; Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) through their representatives.

The CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

The report was filed under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), read with 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, including section 9 (taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant).

The maximum punishment for these offences is seven years.

The name of Indrani Mukerjea, a former promoter of INX Media and an accused-turned approver, also appears in the final report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sindhushree Khullar INX Media case interim bail
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp