Jadavpur University, Presidency students take out rallies against police action in Jamia

At the bus stand, around 50 students from the JU and the SRFTI launched a sit-in demanding action against the policemen involved in the crackdown at Jamia Millia.

Police chase away demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

KOLKATA: The Jadavpur University and Presidency varsity students took out separate rallies here on Monday denouncing police action inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi.

The General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students' Union of the Jadavpur University, Debraj Debnath said around 300 agitators of different student unions participated in a rally from inside the campus to the nearby 8B bus stand.

Students from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) also joined the rally.

The students carried placards against the amended citizenship law and police crackdown on students in the campus of Jamia Millia and raised slogans against the BJP and Delhi Police, Debnath said.

At the bus stand, around 50 students from the JU and the SRFTI launched a sit-in demanding action against the policemen involved in the crackdown at Jamia Millia.

"We demand punishment of those involved in the attack on our friends at Jamia Millia. During the demonstration, we also created public awareness on the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens which will cause 'Balkanisation' of the country if implemented," Debnath said.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) also expressed support to the protest against the police action and members of the teachers' body were present in the rally, he said.

"The way the policemen had beaten up students, including girls, inside the Jamia Millia campus and burst tear gas canisters is reprehensible. We are with our friends of Jamia Millia," Ushashi Pal, a student, said.

Meanwhile, several students' unions of the Presidency University cutting across party lines took out a rally inside their campus at College Street in the central part of the city.

"We condemn state-sponsored atrocities on students and protest NRC and amended citizenship law," Sayan Chakraborty, a member of a left-wing students' union said.

Police personnel launched a crackdown on protesters inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi on Sunday after buses and police vehicles were gutted during an agitation against the amended citizenship law near the varsity.

