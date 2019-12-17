Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir administration nominates six liaison officers for students studying outside UT

The step has been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of the region's students pursuing higher education outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 17th December 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir students

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday nominated six liaison officers in various states to redress the grievances of students studying outside the Union Territory and to ease their difficulties or distress, an official spokesperson said.

The step has been taken to ensure safety and welfare of the region's students pursuing higher education outside Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to contact the following: 

  • Rimpy Ohri, Additional Secretary R.C. Office New Delhi (9419193343) in Bhopal and Jaipur
  • Veedushi Kapoor, Deputy Director Information, New Delhi (9888918303) in NCR, Meerut and Dehradun
  • Dr Inderjot Singh, Manager JK House (9419019175) in Chandigarh
  • Sanjay Pandita, Under Secretary in RC officer New Delhi (9419102045) in Aligarh and Pune
  • Vinay Keasar, Incharge Area Marketing Officer J&K (9797581853) in Bengaluru
  • Ashwani Kumar, I/C Area Marketing Officer J&K HP&M (9469238379/9149827879) in Chennai and Hyderabad
  • Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvez (0191-2542880/9419400065)
  • Mohammad Yaseen, Director Colleges J&K (9469077609) can also be contacted for help and assistance

The liaison officers are in constant touch with the local administration, college administrations and the state governments to reach out to the students of J&K, the spokesperson said.

The students have been advised to use social media cautiously and refrain from any activity which can disturb peace and harmony.

They have also been advised to not pay heed to rumours and contact the aforesaid liaison officers for assistance, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir students Kashmir Article 370 Kashmir students helpline
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp