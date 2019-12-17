Madhya Pradesh Congress government fulfilled promises made to people: Manmohan Singh

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government on completing one year in office and said it has fulfilled the promises made to people.

The state, under the Kamal Nath government, has made significant progress in economic and social areas, he said at a function organised to mark the Congress-led dispensation's one year in office.

"In its very first year, the state government has generated employment for thousands made efforts in promoting micro enterprises and focused on health and education which did not receive adequate attention in the past," Singh said.

Thus, this government has delivered on various promises made to people, he added.

The Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh last December after defeating the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years.

Releasing the Madhya Pradesh government's vision document 2020-2025 for development, Singh said the state has formulated a carefully worked out plan which promises healthy and productive life to people.

The vision document is a coordinated effort to push sustainable development, employment for youth, promote micro and macro industries and inclusive growth, he said.

Noting that Madhya Pradesh's economy was based on agriculture, Singh said the Kamal Nath government was waiving loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh to give impetus to the farm economy.

"The next cycle of loan waiver is going to start," the former prime minister said.

The (vision) document shows the state government's commitment and road map towards strengthening school and higher education, including skill development, he said.

The road map aims to improve health facilities and turn Madhya Pradesh into a "health tourism centre", he added.

On the occasion, Singh also posthumously awarded the Bhopal gas tragedy victims' rights crusader Abdul Jabbar.

He presented the 'Indira Gandhi Award for Social Service', comprising Rs 10 lakh, a citation and a shawl, to Jabbar's wife Sayra Bano.