Mudhol hounds to give more teeth to NSG in security duties

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With the hounds of Mudhol getting popular in the Indian Armed Forces, now, the National Security Guard (NSG) have shown keen interest in inducting them into their force who have ordered as many as four puppies of the same breed.

The Mudhol hounds after their debut in the Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and other police squads across the country, the hounds are all set to make its debut in the NSG, which is a counter-terrorism unit under the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, in a couple of weeks.

According to sources, the NSG has so far used the following three breeds Malinois dog, German Shepherd and Labrador Retriever in its security force. The Mudhol Hound will be the fourth breed which will be inducted into NSG.

The hound’s aggressive and hunting nature, ability to chase, good stamina and obedience to its owner are the factors which has created more demand to the desi breed. Another factor is that the maintenance cost of the hounds’ will be as low as Rs 3,000 per month.

The Canine Research Centre and Information Centre (CRIC) located at Thimmapur, near Mudhol of Baglakot, is the official breeding centre of the Mudhol dog in the nation. CRIC functions under the Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Science University of Bidar.

CRIC has at least 45 Mudhol hounds which are used for breeding. Annually, during the season more than 140 puppies are sold at this centre while customers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala flock to CRIC.

The Mudhol puppies are sold at a cost of Rs 19,000 a pair. The male puppy cost Rs 10,000 and female Rs 9,000.

Dr Mahesh S Doddamani, head of CRIC said, “The Mudhol hound is selected for the highest internal security team of the nation. The officials of the NSG said that they would take four puppies from the CRIC and they would select themselves. The special team is expected to visit in a couple of weeks to buy the puppies of Mudhol breed.”

The Mudhol hounds are sold only two seasons in a year: April and May; and November and December. The puppies are high in demand that every day the research centre receives over 10 phone calls to the CRIC, said Dr Mahesh.

Meanwhile, after training from the Indian Armed Forces, the Mudhol hounds are serving the nation at Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mudhol hounds also made their debut in Andhra, Rajasthan police. Apart from security forces, the hounds are in high demand among coffee estate owners of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.