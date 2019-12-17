Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Protests, though much smaller in scale, continued at Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens on Tuesday amid an uneasy calm.

Braving freezing cold, the protesters, including students and local residents, started converging outside gate number 7 of the varsity with tricolour and placards around 10 am.

The crowd swelled as the day progressed.

Many drove motorcycles and cars to the protest site.

Slogans of "Azaadi from atrocities", "Awaaz do, Hum ek Hain" (Call us, we are one) and loud claps and cheers pulsated the cold air.

As a few protesters, including women, formed a circle outside gate number 7, many formed human chains along yellow ropes.

They, however, made sure the movement of traffic was not affected.

A few students said though many of their classmates have gone back home, they have decided to stay put and fight till the amendments in the Citizenship Act are withdrawn.

A few locals were upset with the media and claimed they did not show their side of the story.

Munsari Khatun, 57, waited at the gates for the "madam who asked her to come to the protest at 9 am".

"On Monday, many women from my area, Gaffar Manzil, took part in the protest. One madam asked me to come at 9 am. She's not here. I will come back later with other women," she said.

Police teams remained deployed on the roads leading to the university near the Sukhdev Vihar metro station.

Entry and exit gates, however, have been opened at Sukhdev Vihar and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations.

This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

On Monday, thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas on Sunday inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities.

Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four DTC buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were also damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest on Sunday.

Women from all age groups, including grandmothers and sisters of students, were seen taking the lead in the protest on Monday, vowing to continue the fight for justice till their 'last breath.'