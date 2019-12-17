Home Nation

Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act

As a few protesters, including women, formed a circle outside gate number 7, many formed human chains along yellow ropes.

Published: 17th December 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia students continue their protests at the campus a day after of intense violence in the capital New Delhi on Monday.

Jamia students continue their protests at the campus a day after of intense violence in the capital New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Protests, though much smaller in scale, continued at Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens on Tuesday amid an uneasy calm.

Braving freezing cold, the protesters, including students and local residents, started converging outside gate number 7 of the varsity with tricolour and placards around 10 am.

The crowd swelled as the day progressed.

Many drove motorcycles and cars to the protest site.

Slogans of "Azaadi from atrocities", "Awaaz do, Hum ek Hain" (Call us, we are one) and loud claps and cheers pulsated the cold air.

As a few protesters, including women, formed a circle outside gate number 7, many formed human chains along yellow ropes.

They, however, made sure the movement of traffic was not affected.

A few students said though many of their classmates have gone back home, they have decided to stay put and fight till the amendments in the Citizenship Act are withdrawn.

ALSO READ: Kerala hartal intensifies, police detain 233 people across state

A few locals were upset with the media and claimed they did not show their side of the story.

Munsari Khatun, 57, waited at the gates for the "madam who asked her to come to the protest at 9 am".

"On Monday, many women from my area, Gaffar Manzil, took part in the protest. One madam asked me to come at 9 am. She's not here. I will come back later with other women," she said.

Police teams remained deployed on the roads leading to the university near the Sukhdev Vihar metro station.

Entry and exit gates, however, have been opened at Sukhdev Vihar and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations.

This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

On Monday, thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas on Sunday inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities.

Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four DTC buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were also damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest on Sunday.

Women from all age groups, including grandmothers and sisters of students, were seen taking the lead in the protest on Monday, vowing to continue the fight for justice till their 'last breath.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act protests Jamia Millia protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp