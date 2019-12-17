Posters mocking Nitish Kumar's 'silence' over Citizenship Act, NRC put up across Patna

By ANI

PATNA: Residents of Patna on Tuesday woke up to posters mocking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being "silent" on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The posters, with large pictures of the Chief Minister, put up by unknown persons read, "Silent on #CAB-NRC... Missing... Watch this face with attention, he has neither been seen nor heard... Bihar will forever be indebted to the person who finds him."

Another such poster read, "Dumb, Deaf and blind Chief Minister... Missing, Missing, Missing."

Kumar had come under attack from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and also faced stiff opposition from within the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), over his party MPs supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in the Parliament.

Earlier, JDU vice president Prashant Kishor, who publicly took a stand contrary to that of his party on the citizenship law, had offered his resignation to Kumar, who is JD-U chief, on Saturday which was not accepted by the leadership.

Prashant Kishor, who has aired his concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, also deleted the party designation from his bio on Twitter.

After meeting the JDU chief, however, Kishor had said: "Nitish Kumar said that we are not in favour of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). There is no problem with the CAA, but it becomes discriminatory when combined with the NRC."

A day before the CAB was passed in Rajya Sabha on December 11, Kishor had asked his party to reconsider its decision to support the Bill in Parliament.

After getting the nod of the Rajya Sabha, the CAB became an Act on December 12 with the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.