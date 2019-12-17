Home Nation

Protests in Harvard and Oxford against police crackdown in Jamia, AMU

Students and scholars at Harvard University have also written an open letter to the Indian government.

Published: 17th December 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Students along with general public hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 17 2019.

Students along with general public hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 17 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ripple effect of protests on campuses across the country reached top educational institutions in the world including Oxford, Harvard and Yale and MIT, where students and scholars staged demonstrations against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Over 400 students from different US universities have issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with Jamia and AMU students lathi-charged by the Delhi Police during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that turned violent.

In the statement, scholars from universities, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts said they condemn the "brutal police violence unleashed against students at Jamia and AMU as a gross violation of human rights under the Constitution of India and international human rights law".

The students and scholars at Oxford University staged a protest march to India House in London against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action on students.

The protests at various universities abroad are mostly being led by Indians studying there.

"We condemn the violence unleashed on students in Jamia and AMU among other Indian institutions.

The use of police force against students exercising their fundamental right to protests in the university spaces and elsewhere is direct attack on foundations of a democratic society," according to a joint statement issued by students, scholars and alumni of University of Oxford.

"We also lend our voices in support of the fight against this immoral and unconstitutional law and call for its immediate withdrawal," it added.

Similarly, students and scholars at Harvard University have also written an open letter to Indian government saying, "we are deeply shocked and concerned about reports of police brutality aimed at breaking spirit of protesters especially women.

ALSO READ: Delhi Violence: SC says HCs be approached with pleas, questions burning of buses during CAA stir

It is important to note that these events are in violation of rights to due process, public association and dissent".

"Protests are inconvenient and disruptive, but they sustain the secular and democratic fabric of our nation.

The violent suppression of protesters by the police, the use of teargas, lathi-charges, and physical assault in response to peaceful dissent, and the police forces' forceful entry into university campuses and consequent Internet blockades there are all deeply reprehensible," the letter said.

Students and teachers at Columbia University also issued a solidarity statement and have planned a protest march.

"The brutalisation of students and the attack on universities is against the fundamental norms of a democratic society.

As teachers, students, scholars and members of civil society across the world, we are watching with extreme concern the situation unfolding at Jamia and AMU.

We refuse to remain silent at the violence unleashed on our colleagues peacefully protesting the imposition of a discriminatory and unjust law," the statement said.

ALSO READ: End campus violence or quit - Indian students in US to Amit Shah

Similar demonstrations were seen by students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where a silent march was taken out with participants holding posters saying "Merry Crisis and Happy New Fear".

A group of students in Finland's Tampere screened the documentary, "What the fields remember", and wrote letters to Indian embassy to register their protests.

"The documentary is about the Nellie Massacre which happened on a similar pretext without the legal backing.

We are also writing letters to the Embassy in Helsinki," Ahalya Ganesh, a gender studies scholar at Tampere University told PTI.

"This (Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC) is leading to a mass genocide and the state is attacking peaceful protesters and civilians alike, with tear gas and gunfire.

They have cut down phone and internet services to stop the spread of information in five states," she added.

Similar protests have been planned in Berlin and Zurich.

Several protests -- some peaceful, some violent -- erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia here and the controversial citizenship law as students and political leaders took to the streets, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called these protests "deeply distressing" and appealed for peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Protests AMU protests Harvard protets Oxford Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp