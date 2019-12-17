Home Nation

Sengar set to be disqualified from UP assembly after conviction in Unnao rape case

This will be the second disqualification of a sitting BJP MLA following his conviction in 2019. BJP MLA from Hamirpur Ashok Chandel was disqualified earlier after being convicted in a murder case.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After being convicted in the Unnao rape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the expelled BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, is facing disqualification from the state assembly.

According to legal experts, Sengar stood disqualified from the state assembly from the date of his conviction by the court. "Under Constitutional provisions, the state Governor will disqualify him from the date of conviction on the report of the Election Commission of India," said senior legal luminary CB Pandey who has served the Governor as an advisor.

The Supreme Court in 2013 had struck down the provisions that allowed MPs and MLAs three months for filing an appeal against their conviction. Despite the BJP’s claim that Sengar was expelled from the party in the wake of his involvement in a rape case, his name figures as the party’s Unnao MLA on the state
assembly’s website.

A senior officer said the disqualification of Sengar was nearly certain though the Delhi court’s order convicting him was yet to be received and studied.

This will be the second disqualification of a sitting BJP MLA following his conviction in 2019. The BJP MLA from Hamirpur Ashok Chandel was disqualified earlier this year following his conviction in a murder case. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit said powers to disqualify members of the state
legislature were vested in the Governor.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuldeep Sengar Unnao rape case
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp