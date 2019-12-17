Home Nation

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde takes Twitter to court over suspension of personal account

Hegde has also urged that guidelines be issued to curb unconstitutional censorship on social media and ensure that any censorship on the same is in line with Article 19.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the suspension of his Twitter account. Hegde called for the issuance of guidelines to ensure that any censorship on social media is carried out strictly with the provisions of Article 19 enshrined in the Constitution.

Hegde’s Twitter account was suspended on October 26, this year, due to his usage of an image of August Landmesser as his header image. The image violated Twitter’s terms of use as it amounted as ‘hateful imagery’.

Hegde’s account was restored the following day briefly, but was suspended again on October 28, this time because he had retweeted a 2017 tweet by CPI-ML member, Kavita Krishnan which comprised a poem written by Gorakh Pandey against the death penalty, titled “Unko phaansi de do.”

Appeals made by Hegde to Twitter, challenging his suspension did not yield any positive response and on November 5, Hegde was informed that his account had been permanently suspended and would not be restored.

On November 7, Hegde sent a legal notice to Twitter over the suspension. On November 12, he was informed again that his account would not be restored.

Hedge in his plea contended that the suspension had violated his rights under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Hegde has also urged that guidelines be issued to curb unconstitutional censorship on social media and ensure that any censorship on the same is in line with Article 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Hegde Twitter Delhi High Court
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp