Seven years on, Nirbhaya's parents yet to see justice

Nirbhaya's mother was addressing an event here to mark the seventh anniversary of the fateful night which sparked the debate around the security of women.

Nirbhaya’s mother, who has been demanding death to four convicts, comes out of the Patiala House Courts Complex in New Delhi on Friday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parents of the December 16 gangrape victim on Monday said they have been fighting for seven years but are yet to see the culprits punished and get justice for their daughter who died in 2012 after being brutally gangraped.

"We are waiting for justice to our beloved daughter for years. Unfortunately, we could not ensure that till date.

But we will not give up. Our fight would continue through Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust which has been founded to stop violence against women.

The crime against women in India is on the rise and very regrettable too. The system should work to make the country safe and secure for women," said mother of "Nirbhaya".

She was addressing an event here to mark the seventh anniversary of the fateful night which sparked the debate around the security of women.

"Public support to our demand to hang the culprits of our daughter has encouraged us to move ahead.

It is very unfortunate that even after seven years of the incident we could not ensure capital punishment for the culprits. We are desperately waiting for the execution.

Thanks for your continued support," her father Badrinath Singh said.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The four convicts in the gang rape-and-murder case have been sentenced to death.

Ram Singh, one of the convicts, allegedly killed himself in 2013, while a juvenile, who was among the six accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

"The agitation, erupted after the 2012 incident, has become a mass movement now. I express my gratitude to her parents who gave voice to the women's plight.

You have advocated justice for your daughter which has now become the voice of the nation," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

