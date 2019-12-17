Home Nation

Srinagar diary: Internet ban hits life in Kashmir Valley

As Valley is in grip of intense cold waves, the doctors have cautioned people of heart ailments.

Published: 17th December 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:38 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Rise in heart ailments

As Valley is in grip of intense cold waves, the doctors have cautioned people of heart ailments.“Winter brings more heart attacks and strokes than any other times of the year,” said Doctors Association Kashmir president Dr Nisar ul Hassan. He said studies have shown that there are up to 53 percent more heart attacks in winter than in summer. The Valley is in grip of intense cold waves and the night temperature has mostly remained below freezing point. He said lack of sunlight during winter leaves people vitamin D-deficient, which is associated with increased risk of dying from heart attack or stroke.

Govt, gurdwara resolve relocation issue

Jammu and Kashmir government resolved the relocation case of Damdama Gurdwara at Zainakote area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway after almost 13 years. The issue was resolved after the administration assured the Sikh community that land for constructing Damdama Gurdwara would be provided at an adjacent spot and government would start constructing the worship place very soon. The design for gurdwara, which was built in 1947, would be prepared by local gurdwara committee and it would be constructed by Public Works Department of J&K government. The issue of relocating gurdwara was pending since 2006 when Border Roads Organisation (BRO) started expansion work on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.  

Internet ban hits life

Internet blockade in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 continues to hit people from all walks of life. While traders are facing difficulties in submitting the GST returns on time, students are facing trouble in submitting their forms online. At Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar, where the government has set up a few internet counters, students had to wait in queues to submit online applications for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). In absence of internet facility, some aspirants were even forced to travel to Jammu. Similarly, Hajj aspirants are facing trouble in submitting their forms.

Family seeks ex gratia

A family from Bandipora district has approached Jammu and Kashmir to seek `1.22 crore in compensation from government for treatment of their minor son, who suffered injuries due to electrocution. Aatif Irshad Kumar, a resident of Mantrigam, Bandipora, was gravely injured when he came in direct contact with 33,000 KV electric line in his village. According to a petition,  Aatif’s father told the court that his son  has suffered 90 per cent disability. The petitioner blamed the negligence on part of the Power Development Department (PDD). The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 17.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

