Unnao rape case: Court adjourns hearing on sentence of Kuldeep Sengar till Friday

NEW DELHI: A day after convicting expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case, a Delhi court on Tuesday deferred its decision on the quantum of punishment till December 20.

While presenting its argument for the quantum of punishment before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, CBI argued that Sengar must be given a punishment that sets an example.

“In such cases if any leniency is shown towards the convict while awarding the sentence, it sends a wrong message to society,” the counsel for the CBI argued.

Meanwhile, Sengar’s lawyer argued that he is a poor man and can’t afford to pay compensation to the rape survivor.

“Compensation should not be paid by Sengar,” the lawyer argued. He also pleaded the court for leniency while awarding the sentence and consider the developmental work done by the former MLA.

On Monday, the court had convicted Sengar for raping the woman in 2017. The court had said the victim’s testimony was truthful and unblemished.

Found guilty of raping the woman, Sengar was convicted under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.

Convicted MLA faces disqualification

After being convicted in Unnao rape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the expelled BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, is facing disqualification from the state Assembly.

Legal experts said Sengar stood disqualified from the Assembly from date of his conviction. Under Constitutional provisions, the Governor will disqualify him.