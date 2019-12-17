Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha-led group suggests restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

The CCG demanded the release of all Kashmiris who were taken into preventive detention under PSA if they are not accused of any crime.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Concerned Citizens' Group (CCG) headed by former finance minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said the Union government should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by reuniting the two union territories to bring back normalcy in the Valley.

Based on the groups' two visits to Kashmir in September and November this year, the CCG said that the Centre should alleviate the fears of the Kashmiris about their future by starting a multi-level dialogue process with all those affected by the events following August 5 announcement.

"The psyche of the people of Kashmir has been deeply wounded by the actions of the government of India," the group said in its 19-page report.

The CCG demanded the release of all Kashmiris who were taken into preventive detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) if they are not accused of any crime.

"If there are specific cases against individuals and they have been sent to jails outside the state, they should be brought back and housed locally.

"It is a punishment for their family members to travel to UP, Delhi, Rajasthan or Haryana to meet the prisoners," it said.

The group also demanded restoration of internet and mobile phone connections.

"It is immoral to impose collective punishment on the entire population of a region," it said.

They CCG further called for lifting of all curbs on peaceful political activities and allowing peaceful public protests.

"Lift all restriction on the movement of public and commercial vehicles on the national highways to restore normal road communication links," the group said.

"Compensate Kashmiri farmers and businessmen for their economic losses which were the direct result of unilateral action by the government," it added.

It also asked the centre to restore land rights to the locals and give up the plans of "demographic change" in the Valley.

The other members of the group are Wajahat Habibullah, former National Chief Information Commissioner, Air Vice-Marshall (Retd) Kapil Kak nd senior journalist Bharat Bhushan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Yashwant Sinha BJP
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp