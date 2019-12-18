Home Nation

23 Madhya Pradesh college students expelled for protest against professors' 'caste bias'

The expelled students had reportedly protested on the Madhya Pradesh varsity campus recently, demanding suspension of two adjunct professors, Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar.

Published: 18th December 2019 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

caste caste violence casteism dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 23 students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication who recently indulged in violent protests on the varsity campus demanding suspension of two adjunct professors have been expelled till further orders.

According to order issued in this regard by the in-charge Registrar Deependra Singh Baghel, all the 23 students have been expelled till further orders following the recommendation by the University’s Disciplinary Committee.

Out of the 23 expelled students, 11 are students of Journalism Department (three of them being MA students) and eight are students of Electronic Media department.

The expelled students had reportedly protested on the varsity campus recently, demanding suspension of two adjunct professors, Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar over the duo’s alleged caste bias on social media, classrooms and public forum.

While the agitating students had claimed their protests was non-partisan, a group of students supporting the two adjunct professors had alleged BJP and RSS backing behind the protests against the two adjunct professors.

On December 13 late evening, the Bhopal police had entered the varsity campus and forcibly brought the students staging sit-in protest outside the varsity’s Vice Chancellor’s office, just a few hours before the examinations were to start in the varsity. Some agitating students had also indulged in violent protests on varsity campus the same evening.

While the Bhopal Police had on December 14 registered case against 10 of the agitating students and others, the entire episode the students who indulged in violent protests was referred to varsity’s disciplinary committee.

The committee after probing the entire sequence of events and examining video footage, recommended the varsity to act against the 23 students.

According to the order pertaining to the 23 students’ expulsion from the varsity, the expelled students will not be allowed to attend classes or appear in examination till they stay expelled.

Meanwhile, the BJP has latched onto the issue following expulsion of the 23 students.

Former MP CM and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Tuesday evening, “We won’t allow the conspiracy to gag the students voice and ruin their future. I demand that all rightful demands of the varsity’s students be met and their expulsion be revoked.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh journalism college protest MP college protest Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp