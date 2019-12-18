RTI activist Akhil Gogoi alleges torture in NIA custody, charged with sedition

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arrested Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who has been charged with sedition, intention to cause riot against national integration, punishment for criminal conspiracy and unlawful association under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, alleged he was being “tortured” in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody.

“I am being tortured. I appeal to the people to not suspend the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) but continue them,” he told journalists while being produced in a special court in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Gogoi, arrested on December 12 in Jorhat amid widespread violent protests in the state, was later handed over to the NIA. He was brought to the city on a flight from Jorhat for production in the NIA court.

The court remanded him in 10 days’ NIA custody.

Before the violent incidents in Guwahati and elsewhere in Assam surrounding the CAA, Gogoi, who is also a leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, was spearheading the protests in the state capital.