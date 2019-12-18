Home Nation

BHU issues advisory to students, bars them from joining CAA protests

Authorities have alerted the department and faculty heads to ask students to keep away from any such activity and support the district administration and varsity to keep academic atmosphere normal.

Published: 18th December 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Police keep vigil as stuents along with local residents hold a protest against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act in Dodhpur locality of Aligarh

Police keep vigil as stuents along with local residents hold a protest against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act in Dodhpur locality of Aligarh. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests by its students, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued an advisory asking them not to participate in any such activities on the campus to avoid any clash and communal flare-up. Notably, the different groups of BHU students have been participating in protests in favour and against the CAA for the last four days.

The BHU administration’s advisory has come after opposing groups of students held marches over the issue of CAA. While a section of students under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), on Monday, had taken out a torch rally against the CAA in support of the protestors of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia University, others, believably pro-ABVP group, held a march, shouting slogans in support of the new citizenship law on Tuesday. 　

The deemed prestigious university administration claimed that it had issued the advisory to the students after Varanasi district and police administration shared inputs over possible trouble during the demonstrations by the opposing groups of students in the city. The university administration also claimed that there was a probability of outsiders and mischief elements joining these marches and dharnas with the intention of spoiling the communal atmosphere of the city. 

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been in place in Varanasi along with other districts across the state.

BHU authorities have alerted the department and faculty heads to ask their students to keep away from any such activity and support the district administration and varsity to keep the academic atmosphere normal, the varsity said in a statement.　

The central university also appealed to the administrative caretakers of the various hostels to inform the chief security officer about "outside interference or provocation" related to the CAA.

The police authorities in different districts have arrested 113 persons including five in Pratapgarh so far connection with anti-CAA protests across the state.

According to Inspector General (Law & Order) Praveen Kumar, peaceful protests against CAA were observed at several places on Wednesday. "Where ever protestors tried to breach Section 144, they were taken into custody,” said the I-G. He added that legal proceedings were initiated against 28 named persons in the state in connection with violation of law and order during protests.

He said that Additional Director General (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey had already reached Mau, the trouble torn eastern UP district where arson and vandalism was reported on Monday. The police administration is keeping a close watch on various social networking sites to check any hate message from being spread in the state. “The police administration is cracking down on rumour mongers and those who are found violating the law and order,” said the I-G.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BHU Banaras Hindu University anti-CAA protests Joint Action Committee
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp