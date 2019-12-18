Citizenship Act stir: Curfew relaxed in Shillong, ban on mobile internet stays in force

By PTI

SHILLONG: Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said.

The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

Curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 8 pm till further orders.

Banks, markets and shops were open and vehicles were plying on the roads.

Citizenship law protesters will be organizing a prayer meeting at Students Field here later in the day.

The state cabinet on Tuesday had approved a resolution to bring the state under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.

The resolution will be tabled at the special session of the Assembly on Thursday.