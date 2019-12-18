Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Curfew relaxed in Shillong, ban on mobile internet stays in force

The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

Army personnel guard in a market at Chauba which witnessed several an Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Dibrugarh district of Assam Tuesday Dec. 17 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said.

Curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 8 pm till further orders.

Banks, markets and shops were open and vehicles were plying on the roads.

Citizenship law protesters will be organizing a prayer meeting at Students Field here later in the day.

The state cabinet on Tuesday had approved a resolution to bring the state under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.

The resolution will be tabled at the special session of the Assembly on Thursday.

