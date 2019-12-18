Home Nation

'Elect government that listens to students': Priyanka slams Citizenship Act in poll-bound Jharkhand

She urged the public to vote for a government that has always safeguarded the interests and traditions of tribal culture.

Published: 18th December 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public meeting at Badharwa, Jharkhand on Wednesday

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public meeting at Badharwa, Jharkhand on Wednesday (Photo provided by AICC)

By Online Desk

PAKUR (Jharkhand): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over police action at university campuses and urged voters of Jharkhand to elect a government that will listen to students.

Claiming that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has failed in Assam, she said the government has now brought the amended Citizenship Act which is facing the ire of students. "Students have hit the roads in the country and are facing police batons," she said while addressing a poll rally here.

ALSO READ| BJP leaders should take collective responsibility for Unnao rape victim: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will "listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition." She alleged that the Jharkhand government is creating a land bank to give it to the rich.

Mentioning that the Congress has always protected tribal culture and tradition, Priyanka Gandhi said, women are being assaulted in the country. The fifth and the final phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held on December 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 Jharkhand elections Jharkhand tribals
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp