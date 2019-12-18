Home Nation

Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan booked for instigating Aligarh protests

The FIR states that Kafeel made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb the communal harmony, with his speech.

Published: 18th December 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor Kafeel Khan

Doctor Kafeel Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ALIGARH: Kafeel Khan, the doctor who hit the headlines in Gorakhpur after the death of 60 children in the BRD hospital in 2017, has now been booked for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek, Aligarh said that the FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on December 13. He said that the matter is being inquired into.

According to the FIR, Kafeel said in his speech: "Mota Bhai' is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC."

ALSO READ: Gorakhpur infant deaths - Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA offers job to doctor Kafeel Khan

Kafeel further said: "This is fight is for our existence. We have to fight". He also stated that students in the RSS school were being taught that those who have beards are terrorists. He said through the CAB, the government has told us that India is not "our" country.

The FIR states that Kafeel made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb the communal harmony, with his speech.

Meanwhile, another FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, who had shouted provocative and anti-Hindutva slogans in the AMU campus during the protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

The video of the student's protest has gone viral on the social media. The FIR was registered under section 153-A of IPC.

Agitated Bharatiya Janata Party youth workers demanded immediate arrest of the suspects, who they claimed were AMU students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kafeel Khan Gorakhpur Aligarh protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp