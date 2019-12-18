Home Nation

HRD Ministry has not sought any formal report from Jamia, AMU over police action: Sources

Protests intensified across the country after several students were left injured after a protest against the new Citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Published: 18th December 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Videos of purported police firing, injured students in the Jamia university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Vice-Chancellors of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University did not meet Human Resource Development (HRD) officials at the Ministry and no formal report has been sought from both the varsities, sources in Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday said.

The Ministry sources dismissed media reports which claimed it has sought a report from the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the "sequence of event that transpired on the campus."

"The Vice Chancellors of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University did not meet HRD officials at Ministry and no formal report has been sought," Ministry of Human Resource Development sources said.

Earlier, media reports had said that HRD Ministry has sought reports from two Universities "over the sequence of events that transpired on the campuses" and that Vice Chancellors of "both the varsities visited the HRD Ministry and presented the facts".

Protests intensified across the country after several students were left injured after a protest against the new Citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University area on Sunday.

Soon the protests reached Aligarh Muslim University where a clash broke out between the police and the protestors, who were expressing solidarity with the Jamia students.

