Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Court holds four guilty, acquits one

JAIPUR: A special court in the city on Wednesday held four of the five accused guilty in the 2008 Jaipur blasts case.

The four accused named Mohammed Saif, Sarvar Azmi, Saif-ur-Rahman and Mohd Salman have been found guilty under section 120, 324 and 326 of IPC.

However, the court has acquitted the fifth accused, Shahbaz Hussain, giving him the benefit of doubt.

The duration of the sentence is yet be announced by the court.

''Four of the accused have been held guilty under sections 120,302, 324 and 326 of the IPC. There were a total of 8 cases for these serial blasts and the guilty have been convicted for planting bombs that led to the blasts. Though Shahbaz was an accused in all 8 cases under Section 120. But the Court has found that besides sending an email about the blasts being triggered he had no role. The Prosecution could not link him with the conspiracy and that's why the Court has acquitted him as there is no reliable evidence against Shahbaz," Suresh Vyas, the defence lawyer said.

Jaipur was rocked by serial bomb blasts at eight locations on May 13, 2008, killing 71 and injuring 185 people.

The first blast occurred at 7:10 pm at the Chandpol Hanuman Temple, the second at Sanganeri Gate of the Hanuman Temple. After these, more blasts occurred at Badi Chaupar, Johri Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupar and three other places.

The first accused who was arrested in September 2008 was Shahbaz Hussain who had allegedly sent the first mail about the blasts to the Indian Mujahideen. On his assistance, the police arrested two more suspects in March 2009, namely Mohammed Saif and Sarvar Azmi.

The arguments in the case from the defense as well as the prosecution had come to an end recently.

All the five accused in this case are residents of Uttar Pradesh. However the police have not been able to arrest three of their associates.